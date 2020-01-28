Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

7 Pune Students Detained for Allegedly Thrashing Up 'Bright' Classmate

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November 22 last year but the parents approached the police recently as they waited for the school to act against the group of seven.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
7 Pune Students Detained for Allegedly Thrashing Up 'Bright' Classmate
Representative image.

Pune: Seven students have been detained for allegedly thrashing a classmate who was "bright" and "used to answer all questions asked by teachers", the Pune Police said on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November 22 last year but the parents approached the police recently as they waited for the school to act against the group of seven, a Wanwadi police station official said.

"The school is situated in Hadapsar. The parents have claimed the boy was hit with pipes. They have said the victim is a very bright student and used to answer all questions asked by teachers. This possibly caused jealousy among peers who beat him up," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram