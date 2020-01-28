7 Pune Students Detained for Allegedly Thrashing Up 'Bright' Classmate
The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November 22 last year but the parents approached the police recently as they waited for the school to act against the group of seven.
Representative image.
Pune: Seven students have been detained for allegedly thrashing a classmate who was "bright" and "used to answer all questions asked by teachers", the Pune Police said on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November 22 last year but the parents approached the police recently as they waited for the school to act against the group of seven, a Wanwadi police station official said.
"The school is situated in Hadapsar. The parents have claimed the boy was hit with pipes. They have said the victim is a very bright student and used to answer all questions asked by teachers. This possibly caused jealousy among peers who beat him up," the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Christian Eriksen Seals Transfer to Inter Milan as Tottenham Hotspur Sign Giovani Lo Celso on Permanent Deal
- Rishi Kapoor Shares 'Priceless' Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Him in Her Arms
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren