‘7 Second Me Tapka Dunga’: Ujjain SHO’s Warning Over Outdoor Gatherings Gets Him Suspended

Ujjain: A station house officer (SHO) posted at the Mahidpur Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain was suspended on Friday after he issued open threats to those who had gathered in the town despite lockdown orders to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Taking cognizance of the bizarre threat issued by SHO Sanjay Verma, Superintendent of Police in Ujjain, Sachin Atulkar, attached the cop to police line.

Verma had on Thursday night posted a message in one of the WhatsApp groups, saying, “Log Maan Jayen, Apne Gharon Me Rahen, Nahin Tau Main Ek Sharp Shooter Hoon. Saat second Me Tapka Dunga. Aap Log Mujhe Yaad Rakhoge. (People should remain indoors, else I would shoot them dead. I am a sharp shooter and would take barely seven seconds to shoot anyone down.”

The threat was issued from SHO’s personal mobile phone number.

The senior officer had further posted in the group that he was a silver medalist and people won’t forget him for his deeds. He admitted that some could be upset with him momentary, but would later thank him.

After posting three messages in the WhatsApp group, Verma also urged members to forward these messages in other local groups.

Taking cognizance of these absurd threats from a police officer, Ujjain SP Sachin Atulkar attached Verma to police line on Friday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported its second death due to novel coronavirus on Thursday after a 65-year-old man died in Indore. He had tested positive for the virus earlier.

(Inputs from Anand Nigam, Ujjain)

