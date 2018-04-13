English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Sojourns You Must Take For Spiritual Gratification
It's all about self-gratification.
Illuminated Golden Temple. (PTI file photo)
We bring to you a list of places that you can visit to attain peace of mind. Here are the names of seven really peaceful places in India, which will give you that much-needed serenity.
1. Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameshwaram
One of Char Dham yatra of Hinduism, the Rameshwaram temple is located at Mannar, Tamil Nadu and is known to be the place where Lord Rama established the Shiva Lingam out of deep pain of killing Ravana. The place is known to absolve sins and attain peace.
2. Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gujarat is known as the first Dwaadash Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, and is located on the Arabian Seashore. The place is divine, serene and perfect to let go of the worldly desires and pains.
3. The Golden Temple, Amritsar
Recognized as the most visited place in the world 2017, the Golden Temple in Amritsar is the holiest shrine of Sikh faith. The ambience near the sarovar and continuous hymns of Gurbani (words of Guru) fill the air with spirituality and give inner peace to people of all timezones.
4. Ajmer Sharif, Rajasthan:
The Dargah of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti exudes an aura that takes over the visitors of all faiths once they enter the sacred shrine. The qawwalis render praises of the Almighty while filling oneself with self-introspection and inner harmony.
5. Velankanni Church, Tamil Nadu:
The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health or Velankanni Church in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu renders a miraculous vibe. The shrine is considered a must visit for Christians in India. The church looks serene and peaceful with its white walls.
6. Leh:
The monasteries at Leh nurture the spiritual side of visitors. The Buddha teachings engraved on walls, pillars, paintings fill you with utmost tranquility and the beautiful weather and peaceful surroundings just add to spiritualism here.
7. Amarnath, Jammu & Kashmir:
The journey to the Amarnath Cave is not a cakewalk, however, it is definitely fulfilling and a must walk for Shiva followers. It is here that Lord Shiva revealed Parvati about Him being an immortal.
