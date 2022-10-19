7 Suspected Terrorists Including Al-Qaeda Member Held in Assam

As many as seven suspected terrorists have been arrested by police in Assam’s Tamulpur and Nalbari. One of the prime accused of Sadeeq Ali was a teacher in Dongar Gaon Anchalik Madrassa. Others have been identified as Jakibul Ali, Md Habel Ali, Abu Raihan, Mustafijur Rehman and Jubair Hussain.

According to police, the madrassa teacher was the mastermind and he was earlier an active member of Bangladeshi terror module Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), now a new member of Al-Qaeda.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tamulpur Pankaj Yadav said,” We have found certain incriminating documents, evidences which link Sadeeq Ali and the others to terrorist organisations. There are more people under scanner. Sadeeq was a teacher in a madrassa in Tamulpur. We are investigating the matter deeper. It has come to light that he was earlier in ABT for 2 years and now he has recently joined Al-Qaeda.”

When asked about the activities and involvement of these suspected jihadis, SP Pabindra Nath stated that in the preliminary investigation it has come to light that the mastermind Sadeeq Ali not only tried to recruit youth into the terrorist outfits but to talked about some weapon training to be provided outside the state to protect the people of their religion as they are in danger.

However, locals said they have no idea Saddiq Ali was upto all these activities while teaching and staying there in the madrassa itself. They have urged government to punish him if proven guilty but have and also requested not to demolish the madrassa.

