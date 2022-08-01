7 Tourists from Punjab Drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal's Una

Seven tourists from Punjab drowned in Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday. Bodies of all 7 people — who went missing in Gobind Sagar Lake near Baba Garibnath Temple in Una — have been recovered and their families informed, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Una, Arjiit Sen, according to news agency ANI.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/UPDATE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#UPDATE</a> | Bodies of all 7 people recovered who went missing in Gobind Sagar Lake near Baba Garibnath Temple in Una district. Their families have been informed: Arjiit Sen, SP, Una<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HimachalPradesh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HimachalPradesh</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1554091298969513984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

As many as eleven tourists from Punjab’s Mohali entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana Sub Division to take bath, news agency PTI reported quoting the state disaster management department.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here