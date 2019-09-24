Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

7 Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporations to Get Rs 50 Crore Per Year under Smart City Project

The municipal corporations of Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Firozbad and Shahjahanpur have been earmarked for the grants.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
7 Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporations to Get Rs 50 Crore Per Year under Smart City Project
smart city project representative image
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide Rs 50 crore to seven municipal corporations for the next five years under the Smart City project.

"Municipal Corporations of Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Firozbad and Shahjahanpur will be given Rs 50 crore per year for the next five years under the Smart City mission," government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

He was briefing media about decisions taken at cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

There are 17 municipal corporations in the state. The 10 others -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Moradabad -- have already been selected under the Smart City project.

The cabinet has also decided to form the post of the director general of school education for ensuring financial discipline and coordination in the basic education department, the spokesperson added.

