7 Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporations to Get Rs 50 Crore Per Year under Smart City Project
The municipal corporations of Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Firozbad and Shahjahanpur have been earmarked for the grants.
smart city project representative image
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide Rs 50 crore to seven municipal corporations for the next five years under the Smart City project.
"Municipal Corporations of Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Firozbad and Shahjahanpur will be given Rs 50 crore per year for the next five years under the Smart City mission," government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.
He was briefing media about decisions taken at cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
There are 17 municipal corporations in the state. The 10 others -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Moradabad -- have already been selected under the Smart City project.
The cabinet has also decided to form the post of the director general of school education for ensuring financial discipline and coordination in the basic education department, the spokesperson added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It