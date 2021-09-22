7-year-old Allegedly Raped, Murdered by Father of 5 Children in Bihar's Motihari

A father of five children allegedly raped and murdered his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter on Tuesday evening in Bihar’s Motihari.

According to Bihar Police, the incident occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of Ghorasahan police station. The Ghorasahan Police officials received a call regarding the brutal rape and murder of the minor late Tuesday evening.

“A police team had rushed to the site to probe the matter and prevent any further untoward incident in the village,” said a senior police officer stationed at Motihari district police headquarters.

The officer added that the accused is a father of five children. “The victim’s grandfather told us that the victim used to go to Shankar’s house to watch TV. Yesterday, too, she had gone to watch tv,” added the officer.

When the victim did not return home until late evening, they went to the accused’s house to enquire, the police said. “The accused family told the victim’s relative that she had left their house long ago,” added the officer.

The minor girl’s body was found hanging from a bamboo pole on the outskirts of the village, the police said. “When the accused family learnt about the body, they escaped from the village,” added the police officer.

A senior police officer, who had visited the village, told the media that prima facie it seems the minor was raped and then murdered. “We have sent the minor’s body for postmortem. It will only be clear after the autopsy if she was physically violated or not,” added the officer.

The officer further added that we have formed a team and raids are being conducted at different locations to nab the accused.

“We registered a case against the accused Shankar Rai for raping and murdering the seven-year-old girl under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and POCSO Act," police said.

