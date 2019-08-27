7-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped by Teenager in Madhya Pradesh; Case Registered

Tikamgarh: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred at Ladpura, around 85 kms from here, on Monday evening when the girl was alone in a field, said Orchha police station sub-inspector Gaurav Rajoriya.

"Seeing that the girl was alone, the 15-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled," he said.

A case was registered after the parents of the girl approached police. The girl is undergoing treatment at Tikamgarh district hospital, where her condition is improving.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Rajoriya. A search is on for the accused teenager, he added.

