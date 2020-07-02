INDIA

1-MIN READ

7-year-old Girl Found Dead in Tamil Nadu, Sexual Assault Suspected; Neighbour Arrested

Picture for representation.

The girl was playing near her house and went missing on Tuesday after which her family lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, family members and neighbours were also frantically searching for the minor.

Poornima Murali
  • CNN-News18 Chennai
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
A seven-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district, who went missing on June 30, was found dead a day later.

Police sources say they suspect it to be a case of sexual assault.

A 25-year-old man, who was the family's neighbour, has been arrested.

The girl's body was found near a water body in the district and her face bore numerous bruises.

The police suspect she was sexually assaulted and then murdered. Two people, including a 25-year-old youth, have been detained so far and an investigation is underway.

The autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death.

