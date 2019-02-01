English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
7-year-old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-raped in Rohtak, Left Bleeding Near Railway Station
The railway police was informed about the incident and the girl was taken to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, police said.
Representative Image of a crime scene.
Chandigarh: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from near Rohtak Railway station in Haryana and then raped by three men, police said Friday.
The profusely-bleeding girl was then left at the site by perpetrators of the crime, they said. She was gang-raped near the railway washing line in Rohtak, police said, quoting an FIR lodged in the case Friday.
The incident took place late Thursday night, they added. After the girl was not spotted at home by her father, a labourer, he searched for her and later found her from near the railway station, police said.
The Railway police was informed about the incident and the girl was taken to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, they said.
"Her condition is stated to be out of danger," a police official said.
"We have registered a case under Section 376-D of the IPC (gang-rape) and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said, adding that police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, who are absconding.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The profusely-bleeding girl was then left at the site by perpetrators of the crime, they said. She was gang-raped near the railway washing line in Rohtak, police said, quoting an FIR lodged in the case Friday.
The incident took place late Thursday night, they added. After the girl was not spotted at home by her father, a labourer, he searched for her and later found her from near the railway station, police said.
The Railway police was informed about the incident and the girl was taken to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, they said.
"Her condition is stated to be out of danger," a police official said.
"We have registered a case under Section 376-D of the IPC (gang-rape) and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said, adding that police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, who are absconding.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results