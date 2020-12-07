7-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man in UP's Rampur, Say Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in the Rampur area here, police said on Monday. The girl, along with her two friends, had gone out on Sunday afternoon when the man lured her with a chocolate towards a tubewell and raped her there, they said.

When her friends heard her cries, they reached the spot and found her in bad condition. They took her home where she narrated the incident to family members, police said.

A case was registered on the complaint of the family and the accused has been arrested, they said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police added.