7-year-old Girl Raped in Madhya Pradesh, Left to Die With Slit Throat

A seven-year-old girl was raped, brutally assaulted and left to die in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.Police said the girl was found with her throat slit and multiple injuries. She was admitted to MY Hospital in Indore where she is battling for her life. The accused has been arrested.Police said the accused, identified as a 20-year-old Irfan alias Bhaiyyu Mev, has confessed to the crime. He abducted the girl on her way from school, said Mandsaur SP Manoj Singh. The youth has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.A beer bottle was also recovered from the crime scene, they said.Outraged over the incident, thousands of people took to streets on Thursday during a protest march in Mandsaur. Markets, schools and colleges were forced to shut down as protesters demanded public hanging of the rapist.The girl, police said, went missing on Tuesday evening. When her grandfather went to school to take her home, he was told that she had left 15 minutes ago. CCTV footage showed the girl walking briskly behind a youth. Police sources suggest that the accused may have lied to her about some health issues in her family.She was found dumped close to Laxman Gate area. Sources said she is unable to speak due to the cut in her throat.The incident comes just a few days after a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Gwalior.