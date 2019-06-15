Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

7-year-old Girl Raped, Killed by Father's Acquaintance in UP, Man Arrested

The police arrested the man and during interrogation he told them that he had dumped the girl's body in a mango orchard in his village.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
7-year-old Girl Raped, Killed by Father's Acquaintance in UP, Man Arrested
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Gorakhpur: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her father's acquaintance here following which he was arrested on Saturday, police said.

On Friday, Vinod Rai, 55, saw the girl and her 12-year-old sister playing in their house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Gupta said.

He told them that their father was calling them and the older girl sent her sister with him, Gupta said.

On Friday night, the Sikriganj Police was informed via the Dial-100 helpline that the girl had been abducted by Rai on a motorcycle, the official said.

The police arrested him and during interrogation he told them that he had dumped the girl's body in a mango orchard in his village.

Her body was recovered by the police, they said.

Rai was booked on charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the SSP said.

He has three children, including two daughter who are married. He was alone at home on the day of the incident as his wife and 19-year-old son were on a visit to Mumbai, the official said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram