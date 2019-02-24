LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
7-year-old Girl Raped on Her Way Back Home in Uttar Pradesh

The minor was returning home on Saturday when the accused, Rahul Kashyap (22), dragged her into an agriculture field in Allahganj town — 52 km from here — and allegedly raped her.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
Shahjahanpur (UP): A youth has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said Sunday.

The minor was returning home on Saturday when the accused, Rahul Kashyap (22), dragged her into an agriculture field in Allahganj town — 52 km from here — and allegedly raped her, district Superintendent of Police (Rural) Subhash Shakya said.

The girl told her family about the incident after she returned home. An FIR was lodged and the accused has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the girl had been admitted to a hospital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
