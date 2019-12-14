Take the pledge to vote

7-year-old Girl Sexually Abused Inside Mumbai School Toilet; Doc Suspects Crayon or Pencil Used for Assault

Police are going through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the school, but as of now nothing suspicious has been found.

PTI

December 14, 2019
Mumbai: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man inside the toilet of her school in suburban Malvani, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday, they said.

"As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her daughter was sexually assaulted inside the toilet of her school during the day on Friday," an official said.

"On returning home, the victim told her mother about the incident. She then took her daughter to a doctor, who suspected that a crayon or a pencil could have been used forthe assault," he said.

Malvani police have registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Police are going through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the school, but as of now nothing suspicious has been found, the official said, adding that a probe is on.

