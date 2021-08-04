7-Year-Old Goes Missing in Dharamsala, Search On

Search is on for a seven-year-old child who went missing on Tuesday from Sudhed village in Dharamsala. Even after 18 hours, there is no trace of Abinash. A team of police officials from Dharamshala, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baldev, is conducting a massive search using drones in and around the forests near Sudhed. The teams are searching for the child at nearby river channels too but there has been no lead so far.

According to reports, Pankaj Panku, the district councilor of Chadi ward, has called upon the administration to enlist the help of sniffer dogs. Abhinash is also said to suffer from a mental illness due to which his family never allowed him to wander off on his own for long.

Abhinash’s mother used to always accompany him everywhere. His uncle Devraj Rai said Abhinash loved water a lot, and his parents were always wary of him going near water. The Banoi ravine passes through the village and his parents always did their best to ensure he never went near it.

It had been raining a lot since Monday, and there was a flood in the ravine, which is why a search operation is also going on near the Banoi Khad.The police department says it is working round the clock and will provide updates as soon as there is a breakthrough.

