7-Year-Old Mandsaur Rape Survivor Cries 'Treat Me or Kill Me', Doctors Say Condition Improving

In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 30 June 2018

The seven-year-old girl abducted and raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur is showing signs of improvement, a medical bulletin issued by MY Hospital on Saturday said.The doctors treating the girl said she was conversing with her kin and her wounds could take two weeks to heal.Those close to the family said the seven-year-old was in immense pain and had told her mother to “either treat me or kill me”. She also did not let her mother out of her sight.“We are investigating the matter on priority. An SIT has also been constituted. The second accused has been sent to police remand. We are doing everything to get them the punishment they deserve,” Rakesh Mohan Shukla, CSP Mandsaur, said on Saturday.The probe so far has revealed that the two accused — Irfan and Asif —spotted the girl waiting alone outside her school on Wednesday and lured her on the pretext of offering sweets. When they reached Laxman Gate, the two raped her and then assuming her to be dead, dumped her in a vacant plot.The incident brought back memories of the 2012 Delhi gang rape as doctors treating the girl revealed that there were several bite marks on her body, her nose was badly injured and rectum was ruptured, indicating that an object had been inserted into her privates. They also had to cut some nerves to perform three surgeries to save the girl.The issue also snowballed into a major political row as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore Sudarshan Gupta asked the minor’s family to “express gratitude” to BJP MP Sudhir Gupta for visiting them in hospital. The parents were immediately seen folding their hands in front of Gupta. However, as outrage over his remarks grew, the MLA apologised to the family.Earlier on Saturday, Congress Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Mandsaur Police of laxity and sought a CBI probe. He also visited the hospital and met the girl’s family.Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed outrage over the assault.Meanwhile, protests continued to rage in the Malwa region, especially Mandsaur, on Saturday.