7-year-old Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi, Family Cries Foul

The body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem. No suicide note has been recovered till now, police said.

Updated:August 12, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
7-year-old Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi, Family Cries Foul
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman who was four months pregnant committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her northwest Delhi home, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Parul Jain, a resident of Tri Nagar in Keshav Puram, they said.

The police found the body of the woman hanging from a ceiling fan in her room situated on the second floor of her house in Tri Nagar. She had used a saree to hang herself, a senior police officer said.

The body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem. No suicide note has been recovered till now, police said.

A case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered, police said.

Father of the victim, Hari Mohan (59) said, "I got a call at around 11.50 pm on Sunday from Parul's in-laws that she had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. When I rushed to the spot, I saw that police had already taken my daughter's body to BJRM hospital." The deceased married Gaurav Jain (30) on December 13, 2018.

"We were informed that the room, where Parul committed suicide, was locked from outside. The family members gained entry by breaking the door of another room.

"No stool was found in the room. This is not a case of suicide, it is clearly a murder case," he claimed.

In his complaint to the police, Mohan said that his daughter was four-months pregnant and Gaurav and his family members used to torture her, following which she committed suicide.

"She never told me and my wife about her family issues as she knew that I have some health issues. On two occasions, she had asked me provide for Rs 20,000 and Rs 18,000 earlier. She always used to speak to her brother and shared all issues with him," Mohan said.

Gaurav runs a shoe shop in Jai Mata Market in Tri Nagar.

