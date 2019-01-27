LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
7-year-old Raped, Bludgeoned to Death by 14-year-old Boy in Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the 14-year-old accused picked up the girl from outside her home and took her to a rivulet on the outskirts of the village. He allegedly raped the girl, and then bludgeoned her to death with a heavy stone.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
Korba (Chhattisgarh): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a teenage boy in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Sunday.

The accused was taken into police custody this morning.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in a village under Balrampur police station area after the 14-year-old accused picked up the girl from outside her home and took her to a rivulet on the outskirts of the village, said Balrampur Superintendent of Police TR Koshima.

He allegedly raped the girl, and then bludgeoned her to death with a heavy stone, the SP said.

Police were informed about the incident after the girl's body was spotted.

A police team shifted the body to local hospital for postmortem, Koshima said.

The role of the teenager came under scanner during investigation, following which he was picked up for questionning, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
