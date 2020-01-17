7-year-old Tribal Boy Strangled in Bhopal Govt Hostel; 2 Suspended
Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Bhopal, was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.
Bhopal: The post mortem report of a 7-year-old tribal boy found dead on Wednesday in a government hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered and two of the facility's staff suspended.
Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Patel Nagar here, was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, said Piplani police station in charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.
"The post mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators," he told PTI.
Collector Tarun Pithode ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.
State Tribal Welfare Minister Omkar Singh Markam visited the hostel on Friday and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased.
"A probe has begun and strict action will be taken against the guilty," Markam told PTI. Police said Suraj's father Rajesh Kharpe is a labourer based in Sehore, some 40 kilometres from here.
"Suraj was admitted in the hostel in July last year," an official said.
