Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

7-year-old Tribal Boy Strangled in Bhopal Govt Hostel; 2 Suspended

Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Bhopal, was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
7-year-old Tribal Boy Strangled in Bhopal Govt Hostel; 2 Suspended
Representative image.

Bhopal: The post mortem report of a 7-year-old tribal boy found dead on Wednesday in a government hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered and two of the facility's staff suspended.

Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Patel Nagar here, was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, said Piplani police station in charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.

"The post mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators," he told PTI.

Collector Tarun Pithode ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Omkar Singh Markam visited the hostel on Friday and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

"A probe has begun and strict action will be taken against the guilty," Markam told PTI. Police said Suraj's father Rajesh Kharpe is a labourer based in Sehore, some 40 kilometres from here.

"Suraj was admitted in the hostel in July last year," an official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram