Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

7-year-old Watches in Horror as Man Stabs Parents to Death in Gurugram

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the flat and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood and the frightened boy standing nearby.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
7-year-old Watches in Horror as Man Stabs Parents to Death in Gurugram
Representative image.
Loading...

Gurugram: A Gurugram couple was stabbed to death in their home in front of their 7-year-old son, police have said. The man, believed to be the murderer has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on Thursday in Dundehera. The victims -- 31-year-old Vikram Singh lived in a rented accommodation along with his wife -- and their son.

The accused Abhinav (police has revealed only first name) was a friend of Singh.

"Vikram had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Abhinav to aid him get a job abroad, however, the arrangement did not work out. They had heated arguments on Thursday that then lead to a major fight between the two.

"When Abhinav suddenly got up and stabbed Vikram and then his wife Jyoti, who tried to intervene," said Assistant Police Commissioner Beram Singh.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the flat and saw the two lying in a pool of blood and the frightened boy standing nearby. They caught the accused red-handed.

The police has said that before the attack, Abhinav and Vikram had been drinking.

Investigation is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram