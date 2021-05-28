7 Years at Centre: Ruling BJP Plans Mega Rural Outreach on May 30

May 30, 2021, marks seven years in office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers— they took oath for a second straight term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre on that date two years ago. So far, the occasion has been celebrated each year by holding press conferences, seminars, etc, to mark the achievements of the government over the preceding 12 months. But this time, the situation is very different for the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as India is still fighting the fierce second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with the number of daily cases over two lakhs and the death toll at an average of 3,000 to 4,000 per day.

So, BJP national president JP Nadda has advised the party to mark the occasion by observing Seva Hi Sangathan Diwas (Organisation Is Service Day) and by performing services for the public in multiple ways in a bid to express gratitude towards the Indian electorate who brought PM Modi back to power in 2019 with a massive mandate.

On May 30, BJP workers will reach out to more than one lakh villages across the country and distribute food packets, medicines, dry ration kits, masks and sanitisers and other kinds of assistance to fight Covid. The party also plans to hold blood donation camps where it expects more than 50,000 units to be collected. The setting up of these camps began on Friday and will go on till Sunday.

The spread of the pandemic in rural parts of the country has been a huge concern for everyone, including the government. BJP leaders, therefore, are being asked to start local helplines so that in case of any emergency, people, especially in the countryside, can be directed to the nearest healthcare centres.

Party leaders will also be encouraged to hold small meetings, with Covid-appropriate protocols of social distancing, etc, to make people aware of the menace of Covid and also to remove vaccination hesitancy, if any. Party sources say that all union ministers and BJP MPs will have to participate in such programmes.

Union ministers, chief ministers and MPs from the party will also have to hold press conferences via videoconferencing and also hold phone meetings with groups to talk about the achievements of the Modi government in the past seven years, particularly the kind of preparation as well as execution witnessed in India’s fight against Covid.

Special teams will be set up at the district level for making sure that the entire programme is smooth and transparent. State incharges of the party will be encouraged to hold regular meetings at the district as well as the booth levels for the observation of this special day, the sources said.

BJP leaders will highlight how under Narendra Modi the battle against the pandemic has been an exemplary one with India managing to keep its numbers in check compared to most parts of the world. There will also be a special mention of how the country was able to put together a vaccine under the banner of ‘Make in India’. Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in a record time and the AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield have so far been given to over 20 crore Indians (at least one jab each), including a large number of people in vulnerable groups.

The leaders will also communicate to the people that during the first wave of Covid, the efforts of the central government ensured a national lockdown that stopped the pandemic from reaching the rural areas. Various departments of the government are working overtime to augment the capacity of providing life-saving medicines and oxygen production in the country, and the efforts of the Indian Railways that has transported oxygen through the length and breadth of the country by running 284 Oxygen Express trains will also be underscored.

