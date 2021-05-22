7 Years of Modi Govt: BJP Says Focus on 'Seva', Not Celebrations amid Covid-19 Pandemic

May 30th marks the second anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. It also marks seven years since the ruling BJP came into power at the Centre. The party organises several press conferences, seminar addressing and celebrating the work achieved by the government in the last year. However, given the surge in covid-19 cases over the past month amid the devastating second wave, in a letter accessed by CNN-News18, BJP national president JP Nadda said that no celebratory event will be held to mark the anniversary and various welfare programmes will be instead held.

“As the workers of the world’s largest political party, we need to ensure that we provide maximum relief and help to the public in these tough times of corona…Through the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ programme, we have to express our gratitude towards the Janata that has brought us to power and because of which the government has effectively worked for the last seven years,” it read.

In his letter, Nadda, who is also the former union health minister, asked his party cadre to maintain vigil and warned them not to let their guard down as the infection has spread to rural India and is affecting many young citizens, including children.

He had also asked BJP-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered it to be launched on May 30. Noting that the Covid pandemic has caused deep wounds on the nation and society with many children losing both parents to the disease, he told the chief ministers that it is now our responsibility to care for their future and take solid steps in this regard. Nadda asked them to prepare a scheme keeping in mind the needs and situation of their states and added that they will also be soon shared directives to help such children and their families.

It may be noted that BJP launched the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ programme to urge all party workers and state units to undertake welfare works for all sections of the society amid the covid-19 restrictions. The service to the people includes mask distribution, hand sanitisers, helping patients get hospital beds, covid medicines or administrative assistance. This time, one major work was to create awareness for covid infection, vaccination, and fight against vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural areas where access to transport, internet, CoWin registration are limited.

Apart from this, the BJP has also run another campaign, ‘Mera Booth Corona Mukt’ to generate awareness regarding covid protocols and the Central government’s formula of testing, tracing and treating at the baseline booth level to help battle fight against covid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here