70% Aquifers Dried up, 2 Lakh Deaths Every Year: Why Water Conservation Needs Urgent Attention in India

Magsaysay award-winning conservationist and environmentalist Rajendra Singh recently warned that more than 70 per cent of India's aquifers have dried up, signifying a crisis so grave it may lead people to seek refuge in water-rich countries. Worried? You should be.

While figures and numbers are available, the gravity of the situation is undermined. Let’s take a look at some facts related to this crisis.

We can tell you that 75 per cent of households in India do not have drinking water on their premise. Would this make you take a responsible action? We can tell you that approximately two lakh people die annually and the prime reason for these deaths is zero access to drinking water. Would this fact make you take the crisis seriously? We can also tell you that the rampant water borne diseases are a result of 70 per cent of India’s water being contaminated. Would it affect you?

The fact is, despite the extreme risk involved, this issue wasn’t spoken about extensively until recently. Only those suffering from this acute water shortage know the true perils of this problem.

Thankfully, significant steps are now being taken in the right direction. Take a look at our Harpic-News18 Mission Paani initiative that is striving to bring about a drastic change in the way people perceive this crisis and showcasing water conservation efforts being made across the country. Celebrities, politicians, school children and NGOs are coming forward and supporting this initiative to create the much needed awareness. We urge you to join this movement and do your bit to create a better tomorrow.

