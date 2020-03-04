70% Decline in Insurgency Incidents in Northeast Last Year as Compared to 2013: Govt to Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said as many as 1,824 insurgents surrendered between 2014 and 2019.
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)
New Delhi: There has been a 70 percent reduction in insurgency incidents and an 80 per cent drop in civilian deaths in the Northeast in 2019 as compared to 2013, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the security situation in the Northeastern states has improved substantially since 2014 and there has been a 78 per cent decline in casualties in security forces.
"Compared to 2013, there has been a 70 per cent reduction in insurgency incidents, 80 per cent in civilian deaths and 78 per cent in security forces casualties in the year 2019," he said in a written reply.
As many as 1,824 insurgents surrendered between 2014 and 2019.
Reddy said recently 88 cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (Sabir Debbarma) [NLFT-SD] surrendered after an agreement with the outfit in August, 2019.
He said 644 cadres of different outfits surrendered on January 23, 2020 and 1,615 cadres of different factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland [NDFB] surrendered on January 30, 2020 after signing of Memorandum of Settlement.
