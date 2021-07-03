70 Lakh Consultations Completed on Telemedicine Platform eSanjeevani: Govt

The Union Health Ministry's telemedicine service eSanjeevani has crossed another milestone by completing 70 lakh consultations, according to an official statement on Saturday. In June, it served around 12.5 lakh patients, the highest since the service was launched last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said in the statement.

Currently, the service is operational in 31 states and Union Territories. The 10 leading states in terms of number of consultations on eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (16,32,377), Tamil Nadu (12,66,667), Karnataka (12,19,029), Uttar Pradesh (10,33,644), Gujarat (3,03,426), Madhya Pradesh (2,82,012), Maharashtra (2,25,138), Bihar (2,23,197), Kerala (1,99,339), and Uttarakhand (1,66,827).

The Ministry of Defence too has hosted a national OPD on eSanjeevani wherein over 100 veteran doctors and specialists serve patients across the country, the statement said. In April last year, the Union Health Ministry launched eSanjeevani amid the raging pandemic.

According to the statement, 420 OPDs are hosted on eSanjeevani and the platform hosts speciality and super-speciality OPDs as well. Many of these speciality and super-specialty OPDs are being managed by premium hospitals like AIIMS in five states — Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttarakhand — and King George Medical University in Lucknow. People in many states have been quick to recognise the benefits of eSanjeevani and this has led to an encouraging trend of widespread rapid adoption of this digital modality of seeking health services, the statement said. It has led to massive improvement in access to specialised health services, particularly in rural areas. Further, this service has come in handy for the patients in urban areas as well, especially during the second wave of the ongoing pandemic that has burdened the healthcare services delivery system in the country.

In a short span of time, it has started aiding the Indian healthcare delivery system by plugging the digital health divide that exists in urban and rural India. It is also addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at ground level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. In line with the National Digital Health Mission, eSanjeevani is also boosting the digital health ecosystem in the country, the statement said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here