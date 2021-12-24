70% of India's 183 Omicron Cases Asymptomatic, 91% Cases Among Fully Jabbed: What Govt Analysis Tells Us

A majority of the Omicron cases in India are asymptomatic and detected among those who are fully vaccinated, an analysis of the government showed. The analysis also indicated that the cases were mostly detected among foreign returnees while only few cases were reported among those who are unvaccinated.

The study, conducted on the basic of 183 cases of Omicron in the country, was presented during a press briefing by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday.

The government data showed that 70 percent of Omicron cases were asymptomatic while there were symptoms in 30 percent cases. While 73 percent cases of the new variant were reported among those with a history of foreign travel, 27 percent patients had no history of foreign travel.

It also suggested that a majority of the cases, i.e. 91 percent were reported among those who are fully vaccinated, while only 7 percent were reported among those unvaccinated. The remaining 2 percent cases were reported among those who were partially vaccinated.

Rajesh Bhushan said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and it is spreading fast through communities. He also warned of risk of potential immune escape against infection.

The Union Health Secretary also said that though the Omicron cases are rising, Delta variant remains the predominant in the country and the clinical treatment for the new variant remains the same. He added that, so far, 358 cases of Omicron variant have been reported across 17 States and UTs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.