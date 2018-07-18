English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
70 Per Cent of Karnataka Gets Excess Rainfall this Monsoon Season
The data collated by the Revenue department shows that 70 per cent of Karnataka got excess of rainfall during this monsoon season.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Bengaluru: This monsoon is creating many landmarks in Karnataka as most of the reservoirs reached its maximum capacity in the record time. The data collated by the Revenue department shows that 70 per cent of Karnataka got excess of rainfall during the monsoon season so far.
Every year Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had bad experience related to Cauvery water sharing. But this year rains have washed away water woos between the neighboring states. Karnataka had already released 36 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. With this, Karnataka state need not release a drop of water to Tami Nadu in July. Cauvery water management tribunal had awarded total of 135 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in the month of June, July and August.
As per the revenue department officials, 21 out of 30 districts in Karnataka received excess of rainfall. The pre monsoon rains also a big contribution for this.
From June 1 till July 15 this year, Malnad and coastal regions witnessed heavy rainfall. This region comprising seven districts got more water and it is a record since last many years.
Hasan district saw a maximum departure of over 75% from normal rainfall. Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada have received excess of rainfall. The heavy rain resulted in filling up major reservoirs. Normally, district like Chitradurga does not get maximum rainfall, but this year it too witnessed moderate rainfall.
Unlike Coastal, Malnad and South interior region, North Karnataka district did not get sufficient rainfall. Raichur and Gadag received very less rains like any other year. North interiors of Karnataka comprising 12 districts recorded average 9% rainfall as per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring centre.
Last year, Bengaluru city received rain only after August 14 and this year the city got almost 6% rainfall so far. But there is still a hope that Bengaluru may get rains during last week of July. The city always have scarcity of water, but this year Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) got huge inflow and reached maximum level in record time. It will help Bengalureans thirst.
Also Watch
Every year Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had bad experience related to Cauvery water sharing. But this year rains have washed away water woos between the neighboring states. Karnataka had already released 36 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. With this, Karnataka state need not release a drop of water to Tami Nadu in July. Cauvery water management tribunal had awarded total of 135 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in the month of June, July and August.
As per the revenue department officials, 21 out of 30 districts in Karnataka received excess of rainfall. The pre monsoon rains also a big contribution for this.
From June 1 till July 15 this year, Malnad and coastal regions witnessed heavy rainfall. This region comprising seven districts got more water and it is a record since last many years.
Hasan district saw a maximum departure of over 75% from normal rainfall. Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada have received excess of rainfall. The heavy rain resulted in filling up major reservoirs. Normally, district like Chitradurga does not get maximum rainfall, but this year it too witnessed moderate rainfall.
Unlike Coastal, Malnad and South interior region, North Karnataka district did not get sufficient rainfall. Raichur and Gadag received very less rains like any other year. North interiors of Karnataka comprising 12 districts recorded average 9% rainfall as per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring centre.
Last year, Bengaluru city received rain only after August 14 and this year the city got almost 6% rainfall so far. But there is still a hope that Bengaluru may get rains during last week of July. The city always have scarcity of water, but this year Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) got huge inflow and reached maximum level in record time. It will help Bengalureans thirst.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Domestic Umpire Cries Foul, Says Exam Papers Rigged to Help ‘Favourites’
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Marvel's Wishy-Washy Feminism is Just a Gimmick to Make Box-Office Hits
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’