70 Percent of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine to be Manufactured in India from August: Envoy

As Indian Ambassador to Russia, DB Venkatesh Verma announced that local production of Sputnik V vaccine will begin in August, reports quoted sources saying that the two countries are looking at manufacturing between 3.5 crore to 4 crore vaccine every month from August-September.

A Times of India report quoted sources saying that Russia will also lend close to 18 million Sputnik doses before allowing transfer of technology in August for production in India.

According to the report, the agreement between Dr Reddy’s and Russian Investment Fund will facilitate the manufacturing of 850 million doses of the vaccine in India.

“More than 65-70 percent of the Sputnik vaccine produced anywhere in the world will be from India," Varma reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Russia has also produced Sputnik Light, which is a single shot vaccine. “The regulatory approvals for that in India are still not com not completed. But once those regulatory approvals are given, then Sputnik Light will be one more area of cooperation between India and Russia,” he added.

Of the 30 lakh doses earmarked for India in May, Russia has delivered 2.1 lakh doses in two separate consignments.

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India, is holding parleys with RDIF for acquiring rights for more countries, a senior official of the Indian drug maker said. Dr Reddy’s which had received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launched Sputnik V and tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has also said that he has spoken to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to explore the possibility if Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 can be manufactured in any of the plants in the state. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

