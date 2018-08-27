70 Percent Political Parties Want EC to Go Back to Ballot Paper System: Congress

After a meeting with the Election Commission and other national and regional parties, Congress on Monday said that over 70 percent of these parties want to revert to the old ballot paper system.Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said many had raised concerns over reports of multiple Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) malfunctioning in the recent elections across states, and have demanded the reintroduction of ballot papers."Around 70 percent political parties have demanded that the EC revert to the old system of ballot paper during elections. The BJP was singled out today," Singhvi said after the meeting with Election Commission on Monday in New Delhi.Representatives of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Trinamool Congress were among those who raised these issues and many of them also suggested going back to the ballot paper system, representatives of parties and EC officials present in the meeting said.On the other hand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat said, "Some of the parties said going back to ballot is really bad as it will bring back booth capturing... we don't want (that). At the same time, some parties said there are problems with EVMs, there are issues with VVPAT slip count so why not EC takes a call on this.”Singhvi said alternatively the opposition parties have suggested that in at least 30 percent of the polling booths there should be paper trail of EVMs to check the authenticity of votes cast.The Congress has demanded that ceiling be imposed on the expenditure by political parties during poll campaign, Singhvi said.Currently, there is a limit on poll expenses by a candidate in Lok Sabha and state assemblies but there is no limit on the expenses made by a political party during elections."Unregulated party expenditure is a dangerous proposition....There should be a ceiling on the expenditure by political parties," he said.The opposition party has demanded weeding out of all duplicate and false voters from the voters list to ensure a free and fair election.The party has alleged that there are 60 lakh duplicate names in the voters list for Madhya Pradesh and another 45 lakh for Rajasthan. Both the states go to polls later this year.