70-year-old Commits Suicide in Delhi's Shahdara after Allegedly Smashing 38-Year-Old Wife with Brick

According to preliminary investigation, the role of an outsider seems unlikely as there is no evidence of anyone breaking in or ransacking the house, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Meghna Yadav.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: A septuagenarian man allegedly bludgeoned his 38-year-old wife to death before committing suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at home in Shahdara here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manak Chand, 70, and his second wife Lakshmi, they said.

The man's grandson found the bodies and alerted the police, officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the role of an outsider seems unlikely as there is no evidence of anyone breaking in or ransacking the house, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Meghna Yadav.

The deceased's family has also not alleged any foul play, Yadav said.

According to the family, the couple was not getting along, the officer added.

Police suspect the man killed his wife by repeatedly hitting her with a brick, which was recovered from the spot, the DCP said.

Chand had seven children.

