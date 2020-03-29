70-year-old Coronavirus Suspect Dies in Madhya Pradesh, Test Reports Awaited
Health authorities have been informed about the death of the man, said a senior official, adding all those who had come in contact with him are admitted to a separate ward of that hospital as a precautionary measure.
Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)
Bhopal: A 70-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here for possible exposure to coronavirus, died on Saturday, but his test reports are still awaited, an official said on Sunday.
"The elderly man, a resident of Ranipura, died on Saturday in a government hospital," Jyoti Bindal, dean of MGM Medical College, said. "He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, but his test results are still awaited."
Health authorities have been informed about the death of the man, Bindal said, adding all those who had come in contact with him are admitted to a separate ward of that hospital as a precautionary measure.
Indore is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh as 20 persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus infection so far, including a 65-year-old man who died recently.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrehaan Celebrates Birthday with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with Family Joining Over Video Call
- Kareena Kapoor Shares Taimur's Drawing During Quarantine, Calls Him in-House Picasso
- Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive for Fourth Time, Leaves Family Concerned
- ICYMI Tech Wrap of The Week: Free Apple Apps, Botched Windows Update, Abbot’s COVID Test And More
- Everyone is Streaming More Than Ever, But it is Not Breaking The Internet: Why The Panic?