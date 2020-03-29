Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

70-year-old Coronavirus Suspect Dies in Madhya Pradesh, Test Reports Awaited

Health authorities have been informed about the death of the man, said a senior official, adding all those who had come in contact with him are admitted to a separate ward of that hospital as a precautionary measure.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
70-year-old Coronavirus Suspect Dies in Madhya Pradesh, Test Reports Awaited
Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)

Bhopal: A 70-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here for possible exposure to coronavirus, died on Saturday, but his test reports are still awaited, an official said on Sunday.

"The elderly man, a resident of Ranipura, died on Saturday in a government hospital," Jyoti Bindal, dean of MGM Medical College, said. "He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, but his test results are still awaited."

Health authorities have been informed about the death of the man, Bindal said, adding all those who had come in contact with him are admitted to a separate ward of that hospital as a precautionary measure.

Indore is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh as 20 persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus infection so far, including a 65-year-old man who died recently.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Photogallery

