1-min read

70-year-old Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Inside Old Age Home, 2 Arrested

Police believe that the death of 70-year-old Soran Singh occurred due to injuries inflicted upon him. His body has been sent for postmortem. The police have also arrested two persons for interrogation in connection with the case.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
70-year-old Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Inside Old Age Home, 2 Arrested
Image for representation.

Greater Noida: An elderly man in a government-run old-age home at Dankaur has died under mysterious circumstances. Police believe that the death occurred due to injuries inflicted upon the elderly person.

The body of 70-year-old Soran Singh has been sent for postmortem. The police have arrested two persons for interrogation in this connection.

According to DCP, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh, "The police will be able to take action only after the post mortem report arrives, But it seems that Soran Singh was badly beaten up at the old-age home. This is evident from the injuries on his body."

"This is a government-run old age home. Soran Singh was from Aligarh. He was admitted to this centre on February 20 this year along with his wife Kanchan Devi," Singh added.

Primary investigation revealed that Soran Singh used to regularly fight with his wife and the staff members intervened several times. On March 2, he again had a fight with his wife and the staff intervened during which Soran Singh sustained serious injuries.

The police was neither informed nor was Soran Singh admitted to a hospital.

"Instead of informing the police, the staff members dumped his body in a field and spread the rumour that Soran Singh had gone to get his pension and did not return."

The investigation later revealed that Singh and his wife had no issues, so nobody came to enquire about them.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

