INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

70-year-old Guard Working at SP leader's Rice Mill killed by Unidentified Persons in UP

Representative image.

Representative image.

Prabhu Dayal Dwivedi had been working at SP leaders Naval Kishore Shivhare's rice mill for the past 25 years, Circle Officer Rohit Yadav said.

  • PTI Banda
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Share this:

A 70-year-old man, who worked as a guard at a rice mill owned by a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, was killed by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Wednesday.

Prabhu Dayal Dwivedi had been working at SP leaders Naval Kishore Shivhare's rice mill for the past 25 years, Circle Officer Rohit Yadav said.

Dwivedi was killed on Tuesday night by some persons, who hit him with bricks, he said.

Police said a first investigation report (FIR) has been registered at the Attara police station against unidentified persons.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem, they said.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading