70-year-old Guard Working at SP leader's Rice Mill killed by Unidentified Persons in UP

A 70-year-old man, who worked as a guard at a rice mill owned by a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, was killed by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Wednesday.

Prabhu Dayal Dwivedi had been working at SP leaders Naval Kishore Shivhare's rice mill for the past 25 years, Circle Officer Rohit Yadav said.

Dwivedi was killed on Tuesday night by some persons, who hit him with bricks, he said.

Police said a first investigation report (FIR) has been registered at the Attara police station against unidentified persons.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem, they said.