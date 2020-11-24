70-Year-old Gurudwara Pradhan Shot Dead in Delhi's Vikaspuri, Two Suspects Flee After Crime

A 70-year-old man was shot dead on Monday evening by two unknown persons outside his house in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area.

The deceased has been identified as Sardar Atma Singh, who is the Pradhan of Gurudwara Guru Hargovind Sahib in northwest Delhi. He was an Afghani refugee who had settled in India 28 years ago.

According to police, he was shot on his head. Singh used to deal in sale and purchase of property near Gurdwara. “Two unknown persons fired upon Sardar Singh when he stepped down from his car. He was rushed to the nearby Sehgal Nursing Home by his son. But he was declared brought dead,” police said.

Police have registered a case under sections of murder and arms act. A team has been formed to identify the two accused.

Police is investigating into some of his recent deals. The two accused were wearing helmets on a motorcycle. It was the pillion rider who fired upon him and then the two fled from the spot. Police is also looking into personal enmity of any sort.