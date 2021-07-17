70-year-old killed by son, daughter-in-law in West Bengal’s Purulia

A man and his wife were arrested by police for the killing of his 70-year-old father in Purulia district of West Bengal. The incident was reported from Amla Bahal village under Kashipur police station limits. The authorities recovered Maheshwar Soren’s body on Friday morning from sand near the banks of Dwarakeswar river. He had been missing since July 13. The 70-year-old is survived by his three sons and saw them quarreling over a land dispute before his death.

According to information, Maheshwar was living with his youngest son Srikanth Soren while the two other sons Joydev Soren and Sanjay Soren are working as labourers. Joydev and Sanjay had come to visit their father on Thursday. However, Srikanth gave them incoherent answers when the two enquired about Maheshwar’s whereabouts.

During inquiry, it was also revealed that a long feud over property claims had also marred the relations within the family.

Meanwhile, Seanjay and Joydev claimed that they saw bloodstains inside their village house. Suspicious about Srikanth’s inability to explain their father’s absence and the seeing blood spots in the house, the two decided to inform authorities.

On Friday, Sanjay registered a complaint against Srikanth and his wife at the Kashipur police station. Police launched an investigation, and detained the two of them for interrogation. After initially trying to puzzle the authorities, Srikanth claimed that his father abused his wife and he hit him in a fit of rage. Maheshwar died on the spot, Srikanth added. The couple revealed that they then buried Maheshwar under the banks of Dwarakeswar river.

Police took them to the riverside and dug up the body of Maheshwar, while arresting both of them. Police sent the dead body to Purulia Medical College for autopsy. The incident has come as a shock to the neighbours of Maheshwar.

