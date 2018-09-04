GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
70-year-old Retd Cop Beaten to Death on Allahabad Street as Locals Look and Walk Away

Police said the victim’s family has registered an FIR against Junaid, who is the prime suspect, along with nine others. Officials have started search operations to nab the accused at the earliest.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
Allahabad: A 70-year-old retired policeman was mercilessly beaten up with sticks on a street in Allahabad until he became motionless with the bleeding. A shocking video of the incident shows several passersby pausing for a while to look at the man being beaten up by three men and walking away.

Abdul Samad Khan later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The goon who attacked the senior citizen with a stick is allegedly a property dealer known for his notoriety in land grabbing cases. Junaid Kamal has several cases registered against his name and police suspect he attacked Khan over a property dispute.

In the video footage, Junaid can be seen stopping Khan’s motorcycle and repeatedly attacking him with a stick. He continuously keeps hitting Khan with the stick until the old man stops resisting and falls on the ground.

Junaid was soon joined by two other men in beating up the victim while several people on foot, bicycles and motorbikes walk by without bothering to interfere.

Police said, the victim’s family has registered an FIR against Junaid along with nine others while officials have already started search operations to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, judges of Allahabad High Court took note of the incident and pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to arrest the culprits.

According to ANI, the court has asked police to submit a report on the lapses within 24 hours.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
