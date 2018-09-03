GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

70-Year-Old UP Man Taking Sick Cow for Treatment Assaulted, Tonsured by Vigilantes; Four Held

The men pinned the 70-year-old down, shaved off his head, blackened his face and paraded him through the village, police said.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
70-Year-Old UP Man Taking Sick Cow for Treatment Assaulted, Tonsured by Vigilantes; Four Held
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (NEWS18 CREATIVES)
Loading...
A 70-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and tonsured by vigilantes in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on August 30 for ‘abandoning’ his sick cow.

The man identified as Kailash Nath Shukla was reportedly taking his cow to a neighbouring village for treatment when he was attacked by the vigilantes. The men pinned the 70-year-old down, shaved off his head, blackened his face and paraded him through the village, police said, according to NDTV.

A rumour was also spread about the man apparently taking the cow to another village to sell it to a Muslim, further infuriating the mob, DNA reported.

Humiliated by the incident, when Shukla went to a nearby police station to file a complaint the cops refused to budge and only filed an FIR when a senior officer intervened. Four men have been taken into custody after interrogating eyewitnesses. Police said a probe has been launched and more are likely to be arrested.

Last month, a 20-year-old was lynched by a mob in a village in Bareilly as the mob suspected him to be involved in cattle-lifting.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...