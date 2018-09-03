70-Year-Old UP Man Taking Sick Cow for Treatment Assaulted, Tonsured by Vigilantes; Four Held

A 70-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and tonsured by vigilantes in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on August 30 for ‘abandoning’ his sick cow.The man identified as Kailash Nath Shukla was reportedly taking his cow to a neighbouring village for treatment when he was attacked by the vigilantes. The men pinned the 70-year-old down, shaved off his head, blackened his face and paraded him through the village, police said, according to NDTV.A rumour was also spread about the man apparently taking the cow to another village to sell it to a Muslim, further infuriating the mob, DNA reported.Humiliated by the incident, when Shukla went to a nearby police station to file a complaint the cops refused to budge and only filed an FIR when a senior officer intervened. Four men have been taken into custody after interrogating eyewitnesses. Police said a probe has been launched and more are likely to be arrested.Last month, a 20-year-old was lynched by a mob in a village in Bareilly as the mob suspected him to be involved in cattle-lifting.