1-MIN READ

70-year-old Woman Raped, Beaten in UP's Ballia District, Accused Arrested

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman's residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her.

A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the police said.

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Saturday following which the accused was arrested, police said. The 25-year-old man forcibly entered the woman's house around 4 am and allegedly raped her, SHO of Haldi police station Satyendra Rai said.

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman's residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said. A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the SHO said.

The woman was sent for a medical examination, he added.

