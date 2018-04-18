English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'70 Yrs After Independence, It’s Shameful': President Ram Nath Kovind on Kathua Rape Horror
Addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Katra in Jammu, the President said the safety of children is the responsibility of the society as a whole. “After 70 years of Independence, such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful.
President Ram Nath Kovind at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condemned the brutal gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, saying such an incidents 70 years after Independence is “shameful”.
Addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Katra in Jammu, the President said the safety of children is the responsibility of the society as a whole. “After 70 years of Independence, such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think about what kind of a society we are developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman,” the President said.
“Daughters of India have brought laurels to the country in Commonwealth Games; Manika Batra from Delhi, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Sangeeta Chanu from Manipur, Manu Bhaker and Vinesh Phogat from Haryana, Saina Nehwal from Telangana and Heena Sidhu from Punjab,” he said, lauding the contribution of women in several fields.
The eight people accused in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case have pleaded not guilty and asked the district and sessions judge for a Narco test. Of the eight, one is a juvenile.
The eight-year-old victim child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
According to the chargesheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area. The caretaker of the 'Devisthan', a small temple, is listed as the main conspirator behind the crime.
Also Watch
Addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Katra in Jammu, the President said the safety of children is the responsibility of the society as a whole. “After 70 years of Independence, such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think about what kind of a society we are developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman,” the President said.
“Daughters of India have brought laurels to the country in Commonwealth Games; Manika Batra from Delhi, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Sangeeta Chanu from Manipur, Manu Bhaker and Vinesh Phogat from Haryana, Saina Nehwal from Telangana and Heena Sidhu from Punjab,” he said, lauding the contribution of women in several fields.
The eight people accused in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case have pleaded not guilty and asked the district and sessions judge for a Narco test. Of the eight, one is a juvenile.
The eight-year-old victim child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
According to the chargesheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area. The caretaker of the 'Devisthan', a small temple, is listed as the main conspirator behind the crime.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh
- Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes