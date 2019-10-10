700% Increase in Dengue Cases in Gujarat's Surat Since July

Cases of dengue have increased in Gujarat, specifically paralyzing the city of Surat.

In the Diamond City, areas like Varachha, Katargam, Rander, Central Zone, Udhana and Athwalines are in vice-like grip of dengue. In these areas alone, the number of cases has reached the figure of 518 in September 2019.

There were only 63 cases of dengue in the entire city in the month of July, The Times of India reported. This sudden increase has led to 700% rise. The increasing count of dengue cases is attributed to various factors. These include a lack of door-to-door survey of houses for mosquito breeding, inadequate garbage collection and lack of awareness among the residents about vector-borne diseases.

However, the Health department officials of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) say that there is no major outbreak of dengue or malaria in the city limits. The SMC’s weekly report has revealed that there were 40 cases of dengue in the Diamond City in the past week. Dr Ashish Naik, deputy municipal commissioner (health and hospital), said, “The uneven rainfall pattern of the last 15 days is responsible for the sudden spike in dengue cases. These cases were not haemorrhagic, but that of simple dengue fever which could be treated with medications. Interestingly, cases of malaria have decreased when compared to last year. The situation is not alarming.”

There are 24 operational units across the seven municipal zones in the city, operated by SMC’s Vector Borne Diseases Control (VBDC) department. The staff members of VBDC units perform door-to-door survey of the houses and upload data online. JP Vagadia, the in-charge insecticide officer of SMC, said, “We have manpower of 700 people for carrying out door-to-door survey. The survey activity is intensified during monsoon when the breeding grounds of Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquitoes, are destroyed by them.”

