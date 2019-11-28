Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

7,000 Coimbatore Engineers, Graduates Apply for 549 Sanitary Worker Posts in City Corporation

In some cases, it was found the applicants were already employed in private firms, but the government job attracted them as the starting salary is Rs 15,700.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
7,000 Coimbatore Engineers, Graduates Apply for 549 Sanitary Worker Posts in City Corporation
Image for representation.

Coimbatore: A total of 7,000 engineers, graduates and diploma-holders has applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in the city Corporation.

The Corporation had called for applications for the posts of 549 grade-1 sanitary posts and 7,000 applicants appeared for the three-day interview and verification of certificates which began on Wednesday, official sources said.

On verification, it was found that nearly 70 per cent of the candidates have completed SSLC, the minimum qualification, and most of them were engineers, post-graduates, graduates and diploma-holders, they said.

In some cases, it was found the applicants were already employed in private firms, but the government job attracted them as the starting salary is Rs 15,700.

Those already working as the contract sanitary workers for the last 10 years have also applied for these permanent jobs.

Many graduate applicants had not got the jobs according to the qualification and had to work to support the family with just Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 as salary in private firms and toiled for 12 hours with no job security, they said.

On the other hand, sanitary workers job fetches a salary of nearly Rs 20,000 with the work timings of three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening, which also provides them an option of doing other petty works during leisure.

The Corporation now has 2,000 permanent and 500 contract sanitary workers in its rolls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram