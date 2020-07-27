7,000-km Journey, Single Stop in UAE: 10 Things to Know as First Rafale Jets Leave France for India

The first batch of five Rafale jets took off from France on Monday and will reach the Ambala air force station on Wednesday, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the fighter aircraft under a Rs 59,000-crore deal.

The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China.

Here’s all you need to know about the delivery of the first lot of Rafale jets to India:

- Of the 10 Rafale jets handed over to India, five took off from France on Monday, while five will stay back for a training mission. The delivery of all 36 aircraft will be completed by the end of 2021.

- The five jets on their way to India took off from the Merignac airbase in France’s Bordeaux. The aircraft will cover a distance of nearly 7000 km from France to India with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in UAE. These five include three single seater and two twin seater aircraft.

- The ferry of the aircraft is planned in two stages and will be undertaken by the pilots of the IAF, who have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft.

- The first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at Ambala air base. The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF on Wednesday afternoon. However, an IAF spokesperson said a formal induction ceremony will be held in mid-August.

- Reports say the Rafale jets are likely to be deployed in the Ladakh sector as part of the IAF's efforts to enhance its operational capabilities along Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in view of the border row with the country.

- The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

- Meteor is the next generation of BVR air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat. The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden. The Meteor is powered by a unique rocket-ramjet motor that gives it far more engine power for much longer than any other missile, said an official.

- Besides the missile systems, the Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low-band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems, among others.

- The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal. The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop the required infrastructure like shelters, hangars and maintenance facilities at the two bases.

- Out of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.