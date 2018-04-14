Over 7,000 security personnel, including CRPF and Chattisgarh Police men, have been deployed across Bijapur District to ensure there is no lapse in security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the area. The PM will launch his flagship health care scheme, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, from Bijapur.The region is tense ahead of Modi's visit since on April 9, two District Reserve Guards (DRG) Jawans were killed in a Maoist attack in the district. Naxals had targeted a bus ferrying nearly 30 jawans with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, leaving two of them dead and five injured.Bijapur which was part of Dantewada district till 2007, will host a Prime Minister for the first time ever, since the inception of the district 11 years ago. After Monday's Maoist attack, the security apparatus has been on edge. Several rounds of sanitation operations have been carried out within a 10 km radius of the PM's venue.While in Bijapur, Modi will visit the Jangala Development Hub, situated in a panchayat that has emerged as a model panchayat, where he would be interacting with people. Bijapur has been designated by the government as an 'Aspirational District' - a group of the poorest districts of India that have shown remarkable improvements on several parameters over the last few years.It was the district's improvements in health care that led to it being picked as the venue for the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In addition to Ayushman Bharat, Modi will announce a slew of sops for the tribal belt of the poll-bound state of Chattisgarh. Among those is the 'Bastar Net Programme', an ambitious project to lay down optical fibres to connect the villages of Naxal-affected Bastar district with broadband Internet services. The PM will also announce a passenger train for North Bastar.