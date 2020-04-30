Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

71 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Andhra Pradesh; State Tally Goes up to 1,403

The toll remained at 31 in the last six days while 34 more patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest COVID-19 bulletin said.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
A man receives medicines as a healthcare worker examines a patient for COVID-19, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: Seventy-one fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,403, the government said on Thursday.

The toll remained at 31 in the last six days while 34 more patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest COVID-19 bulletin said.

In all, 321 patients have been discharged in the state so far.

The number of active cases stood at 1,051.

Kurnool district, the largest coronavirus hotbed in AP, reported 43 cases on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 386.

Officials attributed the steady spurt in cases over the last few days in Kurnool district to "local transmission."

Krishna too continued to report fresh COVID-19 cases in double digits, adding 10 and taking the total to 246.

The other hotbed in the state-Guntur had only four new cases, making it 287 in all.

Kadapa, Anantapuramu, Chittoor, East Godavari and SPS Nellore districts too added fresh cases to their tally while five other districts in the state reported no cases.

The aggregate number of tests conducted in the state increased to 94,558, with 6,497 since Wednesday.

Of the total, 93,155 tested negative so far, the bulletin said.

