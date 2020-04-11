Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

71-Year-Old Man from Mahe Dies of Coronavirus in Kerala Hospital

The elderly man was suffering from heart ailment and hypertension and was admitted to a hospital after he developed high fever and breathlessness.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
71-Year-Old Man from Mahe Dies of Coronavirus in Kerala Hospital
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Kannur: A 71-year old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital here, died on Saturday.

The deceased, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, hailed from neighbouring Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry, Kannur District Medical Officer Dr K Narayana Naik said.

The man had earlier undergone treatment at two private hospitals at Thalassery for fever and later was admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital here, where he died this morning, Dr Naik said.

All protocols with regard to COVID-19 related death would be followed for his funeral, he added.

Dr A K Jayshree of the medical college hospital said the man was also suffering from heart ailment and hypertension.

On March 26, he had been taken to a private hospital in Thalassery, which is near Mahe, after he developed high fever and breathlessness and later taken to another hospital.

It is not clear from where he had contracted the virus, she said.

The man had attended various functions, including a marriage, went to offer prayers at a mosque and had travelled in various vehicles.

Samples of 16 people, who had come in contact with him, have tested negative, she said adding results of 30-40 other samples were awaited.

