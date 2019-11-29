71-Year-Old Pilgrim Dies on Way to Hill Shrine of Ayyappa in Sabarimala

Sabarimala: A 71-year-old pilgrim died on the way to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala on Friday, police said.

The devotee E A Balan, belonging to Thrissur, was proceeding to Nilackal by bus when he collapsed, they said. He was rushed to a health centre, but could not be

saved, they added.

