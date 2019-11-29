English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
71-Year-Old Pilgrim Dies on Way to Hill Shrine of Ayyappa in Sabarimala
The devotee E A Balan, belonging to Thrissur, was proceeding to Nilackal by bus when he collapsed, police said. He was rushed to a health centre, but could not be saved, they added.
Image for representation
Sabarimala: A 71-year-old pilgrim died on the way to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala on Friday, police said.
The devotee E A Balan, belonging to Thrissur, was proceeding to Nilackal by bus when he collapsed, they said. He was rushed to a health centre, but could not be
saved, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani's New Pool Side Picture Impresses Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna, See Post
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- 2 Men's Singles, 1 Women's Singles and No Women's Doubles: Why PBL is Sticking to No-parity Model
- Meet the 'Spelfie': Everything You Need to Know About Selfies From Space