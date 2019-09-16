71,000 Incidents of Violence by Terrorists in J&K Since 1990, Around 42,000 Killed: Centre Tells SC
According to a report read out by Attorney General KK Venugopal in the Supreme Court, in the last 29 years, 41,866 persons have lost their lives in 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a checkpoint in Srinagar. (AP File Photo/ Dar Yasin)
New Delhi: Terming the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as "volatile", the Central government told the Supreme Court on Monday that there have been more than 71,000 incidents of terrorist violence in the state since 1990.
In the last 29 years, 41,866 persons have lost their lives in 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence, stated a report read out by Attorney General KK Venugopal in the top court.
"This includes 14,038 civilians; 5,292 personnel of security forces and 22,536 terrorists," Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
The top law officer, justifying the spell of restrictions following the abrogation of Article 370, emphasised that during the last 70 years, the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been extremely volatile on account of the violence orchestrated by terrorists being pushed from across the border as well as local militants.
The AG also referred to an order by the Supreme Court, cancelling the bail of Zahoor Watali.
"The judgment (of the Supreme Court) records that there are serious allegations against the accused person, including the receipt of funds from the Pakistan High Commission. The money received by him was being channeled into the hands of separatists, and was, in turn, being used to pay the ‘stone pelters’ who are prepared to break the law in return for the payments made," Venugopal added.
