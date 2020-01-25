Take the pledge to vote

71st Republic Day: All You Need to Know about the Nari Shakti Parade

Woman prowess was on display for the first time last year during Nari Shakti Parade as several women officer led contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and Corps of Signals.

January 25, 2020
India celebrates Republic Day on January 26. The day marks the coming into effect of Constitution of India. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, but it came into force on January 26, 1950.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the 71st Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Bolsonaro during the 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia.

Celebrations take place across the country, but the centre of attraction has always been the Republic Day parade held at Rajpath. The President presides over the Republic Day celebrations.

This year 22 tableaux will roll down the majestic Rajpath. Besides, India’s military prowess will be on display. A Nari Shakti Parade will also be taken out on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

Nari Shakti Parade

Woman prowess was on display for the first time last year during Nari Shakti Parade as several women officer led contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and Corps of Signals. Departing from convention, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi became the first woman to lead an all-men contingent on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.

The women contingent of the oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, participated for the first time with Major Khushboo Kanwar spearheading the contingent.

Woman officers also participated in the daredevil acts by bike-borne jawans, a major attraction every January 26.

This year, an all-woman biker contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will show their daredevil stunts for the first time on 71st Republic Day.

