71st Republic Day: Tips for Recitation Competition, R-Day Speech

Republic Day is celebrated every year in our country on January 26 to celebrate the day the Constitution of India came into effect. This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will come to the Republic Day 2020 event in New Delhi as the chief guest.

To mark the day, schools, colleges and colonies conduct various shows and competitions. Drawing, singing, essay and speech competitions are organized.

The key to delivering a good speech is to keep it crisp and to the point.

Here are some of the points one could use in Republic Day speeches:

· After gaining Independence from the colonial rule of Britain on August 15, 1947, India’s Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

· Republic Day celebrations are marked by a parade from Rashtrapati Bhavan along the Rajpath to the India Gate.

· The parade showcases India’s military prowess and rich cultural heritage and is presided over by the President.

· The Republic 2020 will conclude with daredevil motorcycle riding and Indian Air Force fighter jetsn’ fly past over the Rajpath.

· Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the members of the armed forces, who gave up their life for the country, at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the morning of Republic Day.

· Bravery awards will be given to military personnel, citizens and children for showing courage in the face of adversity.

· Colourful tableaux are also an important characteristic of Republic Day celebrations

· For the 71st Republic Day, as many as 22 tableaux have been selected. Apart from 16 state tableaux, six tableaux of ministries and departments will be displayed too.

· Even children from various schools will take part in the Republic Day 2020 parade.

